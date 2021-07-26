Barclays PLC Sells 4,300 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Barclays PLC cut its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 70.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,664,000 after purchasing an additional 442,352 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 787,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,130,000 after acquiring an additional 345,346 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 644,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,216,000 after buying an additional 124,544 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 554,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,359,000 after buying an additional 192,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,121,000.

Shares of KWEB opened at $55.28 on Monday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $54.63 and a 1 year high of $104.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.19.

