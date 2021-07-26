Barrington Research Comments on TEGNA Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TEGNA in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of TGNA opened at $17.30 on Monday. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $21.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth $1,776,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TEGNA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,568,000 after buying an additional 195,310 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TEGNA by 47.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,402,000 after buying an additional 312,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TEGNA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,547,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,797,000 after buying an additional 225,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in TEGNA by 67.7% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 254,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 102,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

