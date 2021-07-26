Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $11,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.45.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $358.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,307. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.54. The company has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

