Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.5% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $34,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $171.90. 190,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,545,244. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $452.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

