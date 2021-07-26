Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 193 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $442.04. 212,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,453,349. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.55 and a one year high of $442.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $426.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

