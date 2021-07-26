Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,688 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $2,609,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $54,337,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,702,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,223,000 after buying an additional 1,273,658 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3,613.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 33,420 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,779,672. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $234.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

