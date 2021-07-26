Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,412 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Facebook by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $20,922,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,325,170 shares of company stock worth $773,598,648 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.83.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.56 on Monday, hitting $372.35. The stock had a trading volume of 453,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,665,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.86. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.90 and a 1-year high of $375.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

