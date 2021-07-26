Beaton Management Co. Inc. Acquires 38 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 773 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 35,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $23,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 18.2% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.7% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $1,900,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,258,939. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $20.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $663.76. 563,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,782,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $639.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 649.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $273.00 and a one year high of $900.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $631.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

