Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 50 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 1.4% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,386,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $333,624,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 658,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,064,000 after buying an additional 35,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 462,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,454,000 after buying an additional 18,461 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.56.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,418,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,394 shares of company stock worth $44,779,930. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $620.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $558.37. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $621.67.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

