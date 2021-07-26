Beefy.Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.70 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $62.39 million and $2.70 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $866.59 or 0.02172500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00031160 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00224905 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00030954 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00013301 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

