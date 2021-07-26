Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BSY. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $59.47 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.61.

Shares of BSY opened at $60.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.93. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion and a PE ratio of 108.82.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $9,198,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,023,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,606,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $317,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 504,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,981,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,018,740 shares of company stock valued at $57,467,138. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

