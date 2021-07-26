Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $59.47 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.61.

Shares of BSY opened at $60.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion and a PE ratio of 108.82. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 22,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,351,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,018,740 shares of company stock worth $57,467,138. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 449.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,403 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 22.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,421 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,044,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 65.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,997,000 after buying an additional 431,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,372,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,610,000 after buying an additional 371,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

