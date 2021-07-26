Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €55.00 Price Target

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €49.62 ($58.38).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of FRA:DWNI opened at €51.12 ($60.14) on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €50.81.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.