Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) a $14.48 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a $14.48 price target on Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Royal Mail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Mail from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Royal Mail from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Royal Mail has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.74.

ROYMY opened at $14.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.80. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2232 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

