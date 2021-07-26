Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €66.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €63.75 ($75.00).

Get Vonovia alerts:

ETR:VNA opened at €57.62 ($67.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 12-month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion and a PE ratio of 9.82.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.