Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grafton Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Grafton Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GROUF stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. Grafton Group has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

