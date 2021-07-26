Berenberg Bank Upgrades Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) to “Buy”

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Beazley in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Beazley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Beazley in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beazley from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $452.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.00.

Shares of Beazley stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.45. Beazley has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $5.80.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

