Berry Data Market Capitalization Achieves $1.11 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $89,537.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00038163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00117102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00132530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,848.83 or 1.00172678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002694 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.53 or 0.00821344 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.