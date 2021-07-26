BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) to post ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). BeyondSpring reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BeyondSpring.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter.

BYSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BeyondSpring by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BeyondSpring by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 55,540 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in BeyondSpring by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BeyondSpring by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BeyondSpring by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 22,881 shares during the period. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BYSI opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $381.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.63. BeyondSpring has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $17.81.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

