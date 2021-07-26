BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,781 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 417.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,490 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 48,614 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,384 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,140.50.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $1.91 on Monday, reaching $78.34. 41,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,121. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The stock has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.09.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

