Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Holdings Boosted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 261.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILI. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

BILI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Shares of BILI opened at $95.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

