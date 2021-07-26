Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $430.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $443.00 to $430.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Biogen from $455.00 to $453.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on Biogen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. raised Biogen from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $387.28.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $325.40 on Thursday. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.26. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.26 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 219.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

