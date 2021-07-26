BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. On average, analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN opened at $77.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.57. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $124.99.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $657,969.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,141,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $533,365.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,461. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMRN. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.51.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.