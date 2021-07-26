Bitcoin Gold (BTG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $102.78 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $44.33 or 0.00119522 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $776.42 million and approximately $102.78 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.00273566 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00148855 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007456 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.