BitcoinPoS Reaches Market Cap of $2.04 Million (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $1,422.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,777,768 coins and its circulating supply is 4,566,314 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

