Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Receives $81.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.06. 1,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,195.03, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.75.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,782,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $50,310.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,500.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,876. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,402,000 after purchasing an additional 929,285 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,222,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 9,715.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 412,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 408,064 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,061,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,507,000 after purchasing an additional 306,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

