Blackstone Group Inc. Invests $276.96 Million in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,048,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $276,961,000. First Industrial Realty Trust makes up about 0.5% of Blackstone Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,980,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,747,000 after buying an additional 299,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,018,000 after purchasing an additional 642,457 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.6% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,285,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,840 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,148,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,170,000 after purchasing an additional 189,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,052,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,800,000 after purchasing an additional 202,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

In other news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FR stock opened at $54.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $55.41.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

