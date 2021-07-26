Blackstone Group Inc. Makes New $12.06 Million Investment in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 286,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,058,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,648. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $58.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOCN shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

