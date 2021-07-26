Blackstone Group Inc. Raises Stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 331.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110,573 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group Inc.’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $27,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $6,658,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 429.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 156,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 126,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

HEP opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

HEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Holly Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.