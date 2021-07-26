Blackstone Group Inc. Sells 7,536,046 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Blackstone Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 55.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,958,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,536,046 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $53,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 518,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $10.25. 29,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,777,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.11.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

AM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jonestrading lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.21.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

