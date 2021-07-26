Blackstone Group Inc. Sells 814,932 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Blackstone Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 814,932 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $16,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSXP. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

PSXP traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $37.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,480. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.20. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.40.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 34.40%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.77%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

