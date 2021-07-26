Blackstone Group Inc. Takes $103.02 Million Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,797,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,015,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned approximately 2.52% of Hudson Pacific Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPP opened at $27.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.41. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -687.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

