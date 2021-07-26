Blackstone Group Inc. Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,676,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,588,000. Diamondback Energy comprises about 1.6% of Blackstone Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Blackstone Group Inc. owned about 5.90% of Diamondback Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2,148.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 736,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,118,000 after purchasing an additional 192,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,448,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FANG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.96.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $78.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $102.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

