BLink (BLINK) Price Up 47.1% Over Last 7 Days

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. One BLink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $33,333.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BLink has traded up 47.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00048382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00014592 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.91 or 0.00795813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About BLink

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,365 coins. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

