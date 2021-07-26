Blocknet Achieves Market Cap of $8.55 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Blocknet has a total market cap of $8.55 million and approximately $7,191.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00041132 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00017891 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007020 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Blocknet

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,903,647 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

