Blockport Market Capitalization Reaches $2.23 Million (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Blockport coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockport has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockport has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockport alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00049957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $332.56 or 0.00844595 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00083876 BTC.

Blockport Coin Profile

BPT is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 coins and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 coins. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blockport is getbux.com/bux-crypto . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockport is getbux.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockport is a social crypto exchange based on a hybrid-decentralized architecture. It allows users to trade on multiple public exchanges while keeping their own private keys. BPT tokens are ERC-20 tokens based on Ethereum. They allow users to copy or follow other members' trading activities. The Blockport Token (BPT) has moved from Ethereum to the Binance Smart Chain and Blockport renamed into BUX (BUX) BUX is an European neobroker and has been making it easy and affordable for Europeans to do more with their money since 2014. By taking down the barriers to the financial markets and disrupting the trading experience, we’re helping new generations of investors and traders to discover the world of the financial markets. BUX’s flagship platform, BUX Zero, is making commission-free investing more accessible and allows users to invest in the brands and companies they care about. BUX Zero is currently available in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, France and Belgium. The full range of BUX products, including BUX Crypto and BUX X, are available across 9 countries in Europe. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, the company is backed by Holtzbrinck Ventures, Velocity Capital, Orange Growth Capital and Initial Capital. “

Buying and Selling Blockport

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.