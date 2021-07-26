BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) & Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) Head-To-Head Review

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) and Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

BM Technologies has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Village Bank and Trust Financial has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BM Technologies and Village Bank and Trust Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BM Technologies N/A N/A -$69.22 million N/A N/A Village Bank and Trust Financial $38.07 million 1.79 $8.55 million N/A N/A

Village Bank and Trust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BM Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares BM Technologies and Village Bank and Trust Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BM Technologies N/A N/A -120.51% Village Bank and Trust Financial 27.82% 22.76% 1.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BM Technologies and Village Bank and Trust Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BM Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Village Bank and Trust Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

BM Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 122.11%. Given BM Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than Village Bank and Trust Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.1% of BM Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of BM Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Village Bank and Trust Financial beats BM Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc., through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing. BM Technologies, Inc. was formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. primarily operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services. It also provides secured and unsecured commercial business loans for various purposes, such as funding working capital needs, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; loans for acquiring, developing, constructing, and owning commercial real estate properties; and secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments, as well as originates mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and acquisition loans for sale in the secondary market. In addition, the company offers online banking, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services for business clients. It provides its products and services through nine full-service branch banking offices and a mortgage loan production office in Central Virginia in the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, Powhatan, and James City. Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Midlothian, Virginia.

