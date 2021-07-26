BMO Capital Markets Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $500.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $410.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DPZ. Wedbush upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $488.00.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $525.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $456.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total value of $163,560.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,581.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total value of $2,615,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $748,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after buying an additional 675,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,108,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,010,000 after buying an additional 280,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,453,000 after buying an additional 202,340 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.