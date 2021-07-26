BMO Capital Markets Increases Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $111.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.13.

ARVN opened at $95.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.83. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $96.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 2.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,391,691.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 5.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 12.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 4.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 253.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

