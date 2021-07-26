BMO Capital Markets Increases Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Price Target to $41.00

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 323.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Powered Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Powered Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

POW remained flat at $$9.68 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,271. Powered Brands has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POW. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,853,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,629,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,636,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,349,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,413,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Powered Brands

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

