BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th.

zwb stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$20.52. 56,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,386. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.67. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 12-month low of C$14.94 and a 12-month high of C$21.04.

