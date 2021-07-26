Boenning Scattergood Comments on Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

WASH has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $47.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $829.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.53. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $56.20.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.03%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $58,105.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after buying an additional 115,758 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,442,000 after purchasing an additional 32,510 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 745,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after purchasing an additional 40,837 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.