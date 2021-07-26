Bonk (BONK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $56,714.00

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, Bonk has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bonk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonk has a market cap of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00049773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00016037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.45 or 0.00859351 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00038639 BTC.

Bonk Profile

BONK is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken . The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

