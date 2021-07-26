BonusCloud (BXC) Market Cap Hits $1.25 Million

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $13,299.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonusCloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00049321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.36 or 0.00837662 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00083851 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BXC is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,436,298 coins. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

