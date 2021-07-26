BonusCloud (BXC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,299.00

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 26th. BonusCloud has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $13,299.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BonusCloud has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BonusCloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00049321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.36 or 0.00837662 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00083851 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,436,298 coins. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

