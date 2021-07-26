Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given a C$41.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price objective on Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Boralex to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Friday, June 18th. CSFB set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.55.

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$38.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$37.77. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$32.24 and a 12 month high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of C$3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.04.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$206.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.63%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

