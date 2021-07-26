BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,273 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

NYSE:BWA opened at $47.00 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,416.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

