Boyd Gaming (BYD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.45 million. On average, analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BYD opened at $56.18 on Monday. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BYD. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,785,203.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806 in the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

