Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Jul 26th, 2021

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €77.00 ($90.59) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €78.83 ($92.75).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €84.16 ($99.01) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €78.56. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

