Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €77.00 ($90.59) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €78.83 ($92.75).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €84.16 ($99.01) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €78.56. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.