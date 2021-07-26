Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Price Target Raised to GBX 410

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its price target upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRW. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 395.80 ($5.17).

BRW opened at GBX 359.50 ($4.70) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 18.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 354.17. Brewin Dolphin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 371.50 ($4.85). The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Brewin Dolphin’s payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 21,607 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34), for a total value of £71,735.24 ($93,722.55).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

